McGreevy will be added to the active roster as the 27th man and start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

McGreevy owns a 2.51 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 61 innings in Triple-A and will now come up for another spot start in the closing game of Thursday's twin bill. The 24-year-old righty has already appeared in two games this year for the Cardinals, most recently allowing four runs in six frames against the Dodgers on June 8.