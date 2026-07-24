Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Stuck with eighth loss

McGreevy (4-8) took the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings.

McGreevy was undone by a three-run fourth inning that included Tyler Locklear's two-run homer. He would give up another run in the fifth after Corbin Carroll led off the frame with a triple. Despite the loss, the right-hander continued his recent run of durability, as he has now completed at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts while posting a 3.17 ERA over that stretch. Even with the consistency, he has only one win in his last seven decisions. McGreevy owns a solid 3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 74:27 K:BB across 114.1 innings this season and is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Cubs.