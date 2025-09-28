McGreevy (8-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Cardinals were downed 7-3 by the Cubs. He struck out three.

A pair of homers by Michael Busch accounted for all the damage off McGreevy, who got the hook after 88 pitches (56 strikes). The loss was only the second for the right-hander since the beginning of August, and over his final 11 starts of 2025 he went 6-2 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB in 62.2 innings, staking a solid claim to a spot in St. Louis' 2026 rotation.