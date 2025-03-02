McGreevy struck out a pair in two perfect frames this past week against the Yankees in his spring debut.

All six batters McGreevy's faced were projected regulars for the Yankees, and he disposed of them efficiently in needing just 21 pitches to cruise through his two frames. Steven Matz appears to be McGreevy's biggest competition for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation, and Matz also tossed two scoreless innings in his first Grapefruit League start. A trade of either Matz or Erick Fedde would figure to secure McGreevy's spot.