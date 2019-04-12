Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Struggles in short outing
Wacha surrendered seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings Thursday against the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.
Wacha never managed to settle down in the series finale, and things really fell apart for him in the third inning when he gave up four runs. Despite exiting the contest down by a pair, the Cardinals would rally and come away with an 11-7 victory, getting Wacha off the hook for the loss. The 27-year-old right-hander now owns a 5.28 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 15.1 frames in his first three starts of 2019.
