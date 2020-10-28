Goldschmidt underwent a procedure to remove a bone spur from his right elbow after the end of the season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It's unclear how long the 33-year-old had been battling the issue, but he waited until the Cardinals were eliminated before receiving the surgery. Goldschmidt finished the shortened campaign with a .304/.417/.466 slash line, six homers, 13 doubles, 31 runs and 21 RBI while playing all 58 games. President John Mozeliak didn't offer a specific recovery timeline, but the veteran slugger shouldn't have any issues being ready for the start of spring training in February.