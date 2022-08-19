Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Rockies.

Thursday's game was the third time in August that Goldschmidt has contributed multiple extra-base hits. The first baseman is batting .380 through 15 games this month, adding five home runs, six doubles, 16 RBI and 13 runs scored. He continues to be one of baseball's best hitters -- he's sporting a .335/.418/.627 slash line through 111 contests.