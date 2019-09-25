Play

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets breather

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals are resting most of their starters following Tuesday's 19-inning loss, during which Goldschmidt went 2-for-8 with a solo home run. Rangel Ravelo is starting at first base and hitting third in this one.

