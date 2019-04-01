Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard again
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.
Goldschmidt extended the Cardinals' lead to 4-1 with a monster 445-foot shot to center in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old has hit safely in three straight games, with the highlight of that early-season streak his three-homer barrage last Friday. With seven RBI in the season-opening series, Goldschmidt unsurprisingly already looks like one of the most pivotal components of the Cardinals lineup just four games into his tenure.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Denied shot at history by Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Inauspicious start to Cards career•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hitting second•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hot heading into regular season•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Signing extension•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits first homer of spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...