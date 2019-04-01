Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Goldschmidt extended the Cardinals' lead to 4-1 with a monster 445-foot shot to center in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old has hit safely in three straight games, with the highlight of that early-season streak his three-homer barrage last Friday. With seven RBI in the season-opening series, Goldschmidt unsurprisingly already looks like one of the most pivotal components of the Cardinals lineup just four games into his tenure.