Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Goldschmidt took Ross Stripling deep in the fifth inning for his sixth home run of the season. After hitting four homers in the opening series of the season, Goldschmidt has continued to flash tremendous power. He has yet to have much batted ball luck when he isn't going yard, as he has just two hits that haven't resulted in home runs to this point in the season.
