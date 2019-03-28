Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hitting second
Goldschmidt is hitting second Thursday against the Brewers.
The Cardinals will put their best hitter in the two hole, putting an end to any thoughts that they might give that spot to Dexter Fowler in an effort to get him off to a hot start. Matt Carpenter is leading off while Paul DeJong and Marcell Ozuna hit third and fourth, respectively.
