Goldschmidt (back) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Goldschmidt sat out a game to deal with back tightness. He returned as the designated hitter Wednesday and promptly launched his two-run shot in the first inning. He's swatted six of his 17 homers this year in June, and he's sporting an excellent .339/.418/.623 slash line with 60 RBI, 50 runs scored and three stolen bases across 67 contests. Goldschmidt should be able to return to the field soon, as his absence Tuesday was deemed precautionary.