Goldschmidt 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a Grapefruit League tie with the Astros on Wednesday.
The veteran slugger launched his first round tripper of spring off Astros starter Bryan Abreu to give the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The blast was Goldschmidt's sixth hit of spring and second of the extra-base variety. The 33-year-old is set to likely operate out of the No. 2 or No. 3 hole in the lineup most days during the coming season, with offseason acquisition Nolan Arenado, who's expected to hit directly behind him, offering him an invaluable level of protection that Goldschmidt didn't enjoy in his first two Cardinals campaigns.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slow start at plate•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Taking part in workouts•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Bone spur removed from elbow•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes 3-for-4 in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plates two in loss•