Goldschmidt isn't starting Thursday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Goldschmidt had gone 2-for-6 across the last two games, and he hit his first home run since May 11 during Wednesday's loss. Matt Carpenter will take over at first base and bat sixth.
