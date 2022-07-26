Goldschmidt (personal) was placed on the restricted list Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Goldschmidt is one of three Cardinals that will be ineligible to play in the two-game series in Toronto because of his vaccination status. The Cardinals start a three-game series with the Nationals on Friday, which the first-baseman will be reinstated ahead of. Cory Spangenberg had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and will replace Goldschmidt on the active roster.
