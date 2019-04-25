Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: On base thrice in win
Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.
Goldschmidt's average sat at an unsightly .180 following an 0-for-5 day against the Dodgers on April 13. However, the slugger has subsequently hit safely in 11 straight games, a stretch during which he's laced three doubles, slugged three home runs and compiled nine RBI. He's raised his average 101 points as a result, but he'll benefit from whittling down a 26.4 percent strikeout rate that qualifies as his highest since his initial 48-game big-league cup of coffee in 2011 with the Diamondbacks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.