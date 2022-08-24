Goldschmidt isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Goldschmidt has recorded hits in eight of his last nine games, slashing .405/.452/.730 with three home runs, three doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs during that time. He'll get a rare day off while Brendan Donovan starts at first base and bats second.
