Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Thriving in spring
Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies, is hitting .364 over his first 15 plate appearances.
It's been a relatively quiet .364 -- Goldschmidt's sole extra-base hit is a double -- but it certainly qualifies as an encouraging start for the prize offseason acquisition. The veteran slugger overcame a slow start in 2018 to put together a second consecutive 30-homer season for the Diamondbacks, which also ranked as his third in the last four campaigns overall. Still only 31 years old, Goldschmidt is expected to muster a similar caliber of production in St. Louis, although the change in home park could make it more challenging for him to match the long-ball numbers he's generated in recent years. Another aspect of Goldschmidt's game to monitor will be what was once above-average stolen-base production -- after notching a combined 53 thefts in the 2015-16 seasons, he's seen his numbers in that category drop in each of the last two campaigns.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Headed to St. Louis•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Club option exercised for 2019•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Nabs seventh stolen base•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Takes seat Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...