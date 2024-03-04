Gray was removed from Monday's outing against the Nationals because of right hamstring tightness, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's not ideal, but at least it's not arm-related. Gray permitted one hit and struck out one over 1.2 innings Monday before being lifted. The Cardinals will wait to see how he recovers before deciding whether he will be ready for his next Grapefruit League start or requires a little rest. Assuming health, Gray will be the Cardinals' Opening Day starter.