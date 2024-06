Gray allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 7.2 innings in Monday's 7-6 win versus the Marlins. He struck out four and didn't factor in the decision.

Gray pitched into the eighth inning for the first time this season and left the game up 4-1, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead. The four strikeouts were a season low for Gray as he worked fast and efficiently, only needing 84 pitches to record 23 outs. The veteran's ERA now sits at 2.95 with a 1.02 WHIP through 13 starts.