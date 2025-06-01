Gray (6-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10.
Gray was in the zone Saturday, matching his season highs in innings and strikeouts. The 35-year-old surrendered seven runs over 3.2 innings against the Phillies on May 14 but has since rebounded with three quality starts, posting a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 19 innings. On the season, the right-hander is sporting a 3.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 69 innings.
