Gray (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gray will throw from the bump for the first time since he suffered a mild right hamstring strain a week ago. While Gray still looks like a long shot to complete his ramp-up program ahead of Opening Day, the veteran hurler is making nice progress and shouldn't miss too much time if he continues trending in the right direction.
