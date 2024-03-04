Gray will undergo an MRI on his injured right hamstring Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gray tweaked the hamstring while delivering a pitch during Monday's Grapefruit League start against the Nationals. For what it's worth, Gray made two separate trips to the injured list in 2022 with a strain of the same hamstring, although he had no issues with it during the 2023 campaign. Gray is in line to start Opening Day for the Cardinals, if healthy.
