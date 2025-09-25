Gray said Wednesday that he will "definitely" consider waiving his no-trade clause this offseason in order to facilitate a deal to a contender, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gray declined to waive his no-trade clause when asked last offseason, but he's had a change of heart as the Cardinals continue their rebuilding phase. The right-hander is owed $35 million in 2026 and has a $5 million buyout on a $30 million club option for 2027, so it's a substantial chunk of salary for a contender to take on. However, there is sure to be plenty of interest after Gray had another strong season, posting a 4.28 ERA (3.39 FIP) and 201:38 K:BB over 180.2 innings.