Correa declined his $35.1 million player option for 2023 on Monday and has entered free agency.
Last March, Correa signed a one-year, $35.1 million deal with the Twins that included player options for the same salary figures in 2023 and 2024. The player options gave Correa some extra security in the event he suffered a major injury or saw a dramatic downturn in performance, but he generally enjoyed good health in his lone season in Minnesota while slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI across 590 plate appearances. The 28-year-old Correa should be one of the top players in this winter's free agency class and will likely try to secure a longer-term deal this time around.