Canario will serve as the designated hitter and bat ninth Tuesday versus the Pirates.
Canario has spent most of September on the Cubs' active major-league roster, but this will be his first appearance in the starting lineup. The 23-year-old put up an .866 OPS with eight homers, 35 RBI, two steals and 23 runs scored in 36 games for Triple-A Iowa prior to arriving in Chicago.
