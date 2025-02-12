Canario received reps at first base Tuesday as the Cubs explore their reserve options behind starter Michael Busch, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 24-year-old has a good chance to make the Opening Day roster since he's out of minor-league options, and adding some positional versatility could help him secure a bench job. Canario has played in just 21 big-league games but has struck out 19 times in 45 plate appearances, which is consistent with his 30.4 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Iowa last year.