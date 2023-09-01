Canario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Canario has missed a big chunk of this season due to injury but posted an .866 OPS with eight homers and two steals in 36 games since joining Triple-A Iowa in mid-July. The 23-year-old probably isn't going to play a bunch down the stretch but offers an intriguing option off the bench.