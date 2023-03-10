Canario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Friday.
Canario is still recovering from a fractured left ankle and dislocated his left shoulder he suffered while playing in the Dominican Winter League back in October. The 22-year-old is close to being cleared for baseball activities but could get a late start to the season for Iowa.
More News
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Timeline coming into view•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Injured in winter league•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Moves up to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Muscling up in Double-A•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Moves up to Double-A•