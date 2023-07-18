Canario (shoulder/ankle) has gone 2-for-11 with a walk, an RBI and a run in three games since being reinstated from Triple-A Iowa's 60-day injured list Friday.

Canario made his 2023 debut for Iowa over the weekend after missing the first four-plus months of the season while recovering from offseason surgeries for his ankle and left shoulder. The 23-year-old outfielder -- who posted a .786 OPS over his 16-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A South Bend -- could need some time to knock off rust before he rediscovers the power/speed combination he displayed during the 2022 campaign. Over stops at South Bend, Double-A Tennessee and Iowa last season, Canario popped 37 home runs and stole 23 bases in 26 attempts over 534 plate appearances.