The Cubs recalled Canario from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Canario was just optioned to Iowa on Monday, but he'll return as bench depth for Chicago as Jeimer Candelario (back) heads to the 10-day injured list. Canario drew only one plate appearance during his first 10-day stint in the majors and is not in the lineup Tuesday at Colorado.