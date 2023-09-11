Canario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday.
Canario received only one at-bat after being called up on the first day of the month, so the Cubs decided to send him back to Iowa to open up a roster spot for fellow outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
More News
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Officially summoned from minors•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Will be promoted Friday•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Playing again at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: On Triple-A's 60-day IL•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Nearing baseball activities•