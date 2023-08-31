Canario will be called up to the Cubs on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Shane Greene is also set to join the Cubs as a September call-up ahead of Friday's series opener in Cincinnati. Canario battled shoulder and ankle injuries in the first half of the 2023 season, but he's posted a solid .866 OPS with eight homers and two steals in 36 games since joining Triple-A Iowa in mid-July. The 23-year-old can back up all three outfield spots and serve as a dynamic option off the bench.