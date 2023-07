Boxberger (forearm) is set to throw another bullpen session Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Boxberger could advance to live batting practice or perhaps even a minor-league rehab assignment if Friday's workout goes smoothly. He originally landed on the injured list in mid-May because of a right forearm strain and then suffered a setback in late June. The veteran reliever is trending toward returning to the Cubs' bullpen around mid-August.