With Rowan Wick outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, according to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Boxberger and Michael Fulmer should be the clear top options at the end of games for the Cubs.

Boxberger and Fulmer already had a path to regular save chances according to previous report, but now they have less competition at the end of games. The two veterans may alternate in the closer role in the early going, though one of them could emerge with the job on a more regular basis. Boxberger only had one save last season with Milwaukee but did turn in a strong 2.95 ERA across 64 innings.