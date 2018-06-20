Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Lands on DL with back injury
Morrow (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Morrow first felt something in his back Monday, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Morrow will be eligible to return in one week if he ultimately proves ready. Justin Hancock, who served as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader, will stick with the Cubs to take Morrow's place in the bullpen. Justin Wilson saw the first save chance in Morrow's absence Tuesday, but he blew the opportunity and took the loss, so it's unclear if he'll see additional save opportunities with Morrow on the shelf. Pedro Strop and Steve Cishek could also factor into the late-inning mix until Morrow is healthy.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records first save since June 7•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Gets another day of rest Saturday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records 15th save Thursday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Notches save Friday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Collects two-pitch save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...