Davis (concussion) went 1-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI while playing seven innings in right field in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox in Cactus League play.

Davis was placed in concussion protocol after taking a pitch to his helmet Feb. 27. He was reassigned to minor-league camp March 8 and will miss out on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, but his inclusion in the lineup Friday at least confirms that he's cleared the protocol. The outfield prospect is likely to report to Triple-A Iowa to begin the campaign.