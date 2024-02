Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Davis has struggled the last few seasons in the minors, which has diminished his prospect standing. The 24-year-old outfielder still has some upside from a power perspective, and while he'll likely start this year with Triple-A Iowa, he could push toward making his MLB debut this summer if he performs well at a lower level.