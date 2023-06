Triple-A Iowa placed Davis on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with an unspecified injury, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

According to Birch, Davis' move to the IL is described a precautionary after he experienced some discomfort on a swing in Tuesday's game against St. Paul. The 23-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a lackluster start to the season for Iowa, slashing .197/.316/.299 with three home runs and nine stolen bases across 187 plate appearances.