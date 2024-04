Triple-A Iowa reinstated Davis (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

He returned to the lineup for Iowa on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI while serving as the designated hitter in an 8-2 win over Buffalo. Davis opened the season on the IL while recovering from an unspecified injury but went 7-for-28 with a 6:9 BB:K over an eight-game rehab assignment with High-A South Bend.