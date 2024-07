Davis was placed on Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Tuesday with a back fracture, Tommy Birch of Des Moines Register reports.

The 24-year-old is without a timeline for his return but won't be returning to the field anytime soon. Davis is hitting just .229 through 36 games for Iowa this season, though he's shown off his power and plate discipline with 10 home runs and a 19:31 BB:K.