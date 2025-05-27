Thielbar, who retired two batters in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rockies without allowing a run to record a hold, now has a 2.37 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 22 appearances this season.

Thielbar has pitched well in his first year with the Cubs, and he's now gone eight straight appearances without allowing a run. The veteran lefty struggled last season in Minnesota, posting a 5.32 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 59 games, but his 2025 figures are closer to his career marks of a 3.32 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. Thielbar should remain a key member of Chicago's bullpen, particularly due to his success against left-handed hitters. Batters from the same side are only hitting .071 against Thielbar this year.