Cubs' Clay Holmes: Activated ahead of start

The Cubs reinstated Holmes (fibula) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Holmes has been on the shelf since May due to a fractured fibula. He made three rehab starts in the minors while he was still in the Mets organization, logging a 3.86 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 11.2 innings. He built up to 73 pitches during his final rehab outing, so he isn't likely to have a significant workload restriction while he makes his Cubs debut against a Royals offense that's posted just a .688 OPS since the All-Star break. Braxton Garrett was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.