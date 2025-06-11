Rea allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings Tuesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Only two of the seven hits allowed by Rea went for extra bases. One being a two-run shot by Max Kepler in the second and the other a leadoff double in the fifth by Brandon Marsh. Following the leadoff knock, Rea found himself with runners on second and third with one out before being replaced by Ryan Brasier who allowed both inherited runners to score. Tuesday was Rea's first time not making it to five innings since April 18, and outside of a scoreless outing June 5, Rea has allowed 16 runs on 24 hits in 15 innings over his last three starts. He's set to complete a two-start week at home against the Pirates this weekend.