Rea (6-3) earned the win against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Rea surrendered just one hit, a solo home run in the fourth inning, despite generating only six swinging strikes on 97 pitches. The 35-year-old notched his fourth quality start of the season and second in his last four outings, though that stretch also includes a seven-run blowup against Seattle on June 22. He'll carry a 4.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB across 85 innings into a road matchup with the Twins next week.