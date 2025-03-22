With Jordan Wicks optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Rea appears locked into the fifth spot in the Cubs' rotation.

Wicks was on Chicago's roster for its two-game set against the Dodgers in Tokyo, but he'll head to Triple-A once the domestic regular season gets underway later this month. That should leave Rea as the fifth starter, at least until Javier Assad (oblique) is able to return. Rea should get a boost in fantasy value as a result, though he's probably best used only in favorable matchups as he doesn't offer overpowering stuff.