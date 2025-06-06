Rea (4-2) picked up the win Thursday against the Nationals, allowing five hits and one walk with no strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Drew Pomeranz handled the first inning before handing the ball off to Rea, who held Washington scoreless despite not recording a strikeout. It was a much-needed bounce-back outing for Rea, who allowed 12 runs and four homers over his last two appearances spanning 10.2 innings. It was also Rea's first outing with fewer than two walks since April 18. He'll look to keep the ball rolling next time out, but he's tentatively scheduled to face a potent Phillies offense.