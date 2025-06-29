Rea (5-3) earned the win over Houston on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Rea was pounded for four homers and seven runs in his previous start, but he gave up a much more palatable one homer and two runs Saturday. While he notched just three whiffs and one punchout, the right-hander didn't issue a free pass and took advantage of ample run support to snap a streak of four straight winless starts. This was presumably Rea's final appearance in June, and the month was certainly a mixed bag for him -- he gave up two or fewer runs in three of his five outings, but in his other two starts he was tagged for a combined 11 runs over 9.2 frames.