Rea did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Orioles. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander permitted just one extra-base hit -- an Adley Rutschman two-bagger in the fourth -- as he produced 52 strikes out of his 77 total pitches. This outing was a welcome sight for Rea after he struggled in his two prior starts, coughing up 10 runs (nine earned) in nine innings. The 34-year-old now sports a 4.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 79:29 K:BB across 110.2 total frames while yielding 19 long balls. Rea is currently scheduled to make his next start in the Cubs' upcoming weekend series at the divisional-rival Cardinals.