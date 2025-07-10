Rea (7-3) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

Rea was sharp again Thursday, allowing just one run on a Kody Clemens solo homer in the fifth inning. The right-hander has won his last three starts, allowing just four runs on 10 hits over 18.2 innings in that span. Rea's ERA is down to 3.91 through 92 innings this season with a 1.26 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB.